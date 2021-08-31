Catholic World News

Pope urges Italian bishops to make parishes ‘schools of service’

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Do not let yourselves be paralyzed by difficulties, individualism, and indifference that marks our times,” Pope Francis said in a message to 20 Italian bishops who serve in rural dioceses.

