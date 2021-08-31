Catholic World News

Catholic Charities CEO alarmed by high court decision ending eviction moratorium

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In a 6-3 decision, the Supreme Court ruled that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention overstepped its statutory authority in issuing the nationwide eviction moratorium.



“So our work is going to need to really focus on helping our diocesan directors access their state funders for this and also provide whatever support we can within limits,” said Sister Donna Markham, president and CEO of Catholic Charities USA. “We don’t have all kinds of money.”

