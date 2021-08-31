Catholic World News

Expert says Poland experiencing a sea change on clerical abuse

August 31, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “In the past year, 10 bishops in Poland have been removed from their positions and sanctioned by the Vatican, with the papal representative in the country openly acknowledging the reason – in most cases, cover-up of sexual abuse of minors by clergy,” the report begins.



Most recently, the Vatican ordered Archbishop Marian Golebiewski, now 84, to “live in a spirit of penance and prayer.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

