Catholic World News

Pope says nurse saved his life, brushes off ‘hurricane’ of resignation rumors

August 31, 2021

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has granted a 90-minute interview to the Spanish radio station COPE; the full interview will be released on September 1. Rumors of a papal resignation have appeared recently in the Italian press.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!