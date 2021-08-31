Catholic World News

Earthquake deals a powerful blow to Haiti’s Catholic churches

August 31, 2021

Continue to this story on NPR

CWN Editor's Note: Describing the Church as “the one national institution in Haiti that functions,” NPR reports that “hundreds of churches now [lie] in ruins after a powerful earthquake devastated southern Haiti more than two weeks ago.”



Following the August 14 earthquake, Pope Francis appealed for solidarity and sent emergency aid, and the US bishops’ conference called for prayers and special collections.

