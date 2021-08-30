Catholic World News

Tunnel connects Catholic cathedral, main mosque in Jakarta

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: An underground tunnel connecting the cathedral of St. Mary of the Assumption with the Great Istigial Mosque (which is next door) is nearing completion. The tunnel is a sign of cooperation between Catholics and Muslims in the Indonesian capital. The country’s vice president, Kiai Hajj Ma’ruf Amin, visited the cathedral on August 29 to inspect the tunnel alongside Archbishop Ignatius Suharyo Hardjoatmodjo.

