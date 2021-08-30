Catholic World News

Ethiopian bishops call for prayers for country’s security

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Ethiopia have asked the faithful to join in fasting and prayer on September 6, as a response to “instability in our country.” The bishops’ plea, signed by Cardinal Berhaneyesus Souraphiel, is a response to widening conflict between the government and Tigray separatists, which UN officials have said is producing a “humanitarian catastrophe.”

