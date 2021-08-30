Catholic World News

Pope Francis makes changes to the Vatican’s Chapter of St. Peter

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Established in the 11th century, the Chapter consists of “retired priests who pray and assist in the liturgical activities of St. Peter’s Basilica,” the report notes. The transitory provisions emphasize the prayer and pastoral focus of their work and forbid members from concurrently receiving other Vatican salaries.

