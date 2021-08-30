Catholic World News

Master of papal liturgical ceremonies named bishop of Italian diocese

August 30, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2007, Pope Benedict XVI named Msgr. Guido Marini the Master of Pontifical Liturgical Celebrations, and Pope Francis confirmed him in his position in 2013. Pope Francis has named him bishop of Tortona, a diocese near Genoa.



The appointment of Msgr. Marini’s successor will be closely watched as an indication of the Pope’s liturgical preferences. Speculation about that appointment was heightened on August 30 when the Pontiff held a private audience with the prefect, secretary, and undersecretary of the Congregation for Divine Worship.

