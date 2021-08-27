Catholic World News

Puerto Rican bishops: no justification for refusing Covid vaccination

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Puerto Rico will require all church workers and volunteers to receive a Covid vaccine. The bishops’ conference, in making that announcement, said that individuals “must not use the moral teachings of the Catholic Church as a basis for refusing vaccinations.” Clerics and parish officials must not support requests for religious exemptions, the bishops said.

