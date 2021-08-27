Catholic World News

Peru Church leaders warn against ‘authoritarianism’

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Peru have warned against “extreme political polarization” and “every kind of authoritarianism” in the wake of contentious national elections that put President Pedro Castillo in power, defeating Keiko Fujimori. After a narrow victory, Castillo now faces a challenge gaining parliamentary support for his cabinet.

