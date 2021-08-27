Catholic World News

Australian legal scholar: Pell trial was vendetta by police, prosecutors

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The two most senior judges of Victoria . . . were not sufficiently dispassionate to look at the evidence and say there’s no way at all that a jury could be convinced on this,” said Father Frank Brennan, SJ, the author of Observations on the Pell Proceedings.

