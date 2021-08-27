Catholic World News

Church of England admits to failings over allegations against priest who took his own life

August 27, 2021



CWN Editor's Note: Father Alan Griffin, a former Anglican cleric who was ordained to the Catholic priesthood in 2012, hanged himself after he was falsely accused of the sexual abuse of a minor.



The priest “killed himself because he could not cope with an investigation into his conduct, the detail of and the source for which he had never been told,” coroner Mary Hassell wrote. “Father Griffin did not abuse children. He did not have sex with young people under the age of 18. . . . He was an HIV positive (viral load undetectable) gay priest.”

