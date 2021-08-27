Catholic World News

Venerable Fulton Sheen ‘should be made a saint,’ says Peoria coadjutor bishop

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the Vatican indefinitely postponed the scheduled beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen (1895-1979).



“I believe the man should be made a saint,” said Bishop Louis Tylka, who will become bishop of Archbishop Sheen’s native diocese upon the retirement of Bishop Daniel Jenky. “I have no power to make him a saint. What I can do, in my diocese, is hold him up as an exemplary model of discipleship to Jesus Christ.”



Bishop Tylka’s interview with CNA follows an earlier interview with the Peoria Journal Star.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

