Catholic World News

Bishops call for end to violence, bloodletting in Nigeria

August 27, 2021

» Continue to this story on The Sun (Lagos)

CWN Editor's Note: “Regrettably, except for the civil war [1967-70], our nation has never witnessed the kind of widespread evil, wanton destruction and murderous bloodletting,” the bishops of Africa’s most populous nation said in their statement. “Life has never been so cheap, nor has Nigeria ever been at the stage we are now.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!