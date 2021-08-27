Catholic World News

Nadia Murad, Nobel Peace Prize winner, meets with Pope

August 27, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The August 26 meeting was the third between the Pontiff and Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi woman who was a captive of ISIS for three months and was awarded a Nobel Prize for her work against sexual violence in war.

