Catholic World News

Argentine archbishop decries Pope’s move against traditional Mass

August 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on Rorate Caeli

CWN Editor's Note: A retired Argentine archbishop has said that Pope Francis places “arbitrary limits and obstacles” on the celebration of the traditional Latin Mass. “The new measures imply a regrettable step backwards,” said Archbishop Hector Aguer, who led the La Plata archdiocese until his retirement in 2018. The archbishop—who said that he himself does not celebrate the traditional Mass—charged that the Pope had shown a lack of respect “for the freedom of priests and the faithful.” He added, however, that he would accept the restrictions of Traditionist Custodes “if the Holy See would attend to what I call the devastation of the liturgy, which is verified in multiple cases.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!