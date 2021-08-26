Catholic World News

Spain’s top court overturns vaccine-passport requirement at bars

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Supreme Court of Spain has annulled a requirement that patrons at bars must provide Covid-vaccination “passports,” saying that the rule would “restrict basic principles of freedom of movement and the right to assemble.” The court said that that in order to justify passport requirements, “because of their severity,” public-health officials would need to provide clear evidence that the rules were necessary and would be effective.

