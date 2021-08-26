Catholic World News

Italian religious becomes first female secretary of Vatican dicastery

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has appointed Sister Alessandra Smerilli as acting secretary of the dicastery for Integral Human Development—making her the first woman to hold that role in a Vatican dicastery. The 46-year-old Italian economics professor will replace two clerics, Msgr. Bruno-Marie Duffé and Father Augusto Zampini, who had served as secretary and adjunct secretary.



The Vatican announcement of Sister Smerilli’s appointment raised two questions: why she was named as “acting” secretary, and why Father Zampini was replaced less than a year after his appointment.

