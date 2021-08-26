Catholic World News

Missionaries of Charity arrive safely from Afghanistan

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Five sisters of the Missionaries of Charity, the order founded by Mother Teresa of Calcutta, arrived safely in Rome on August 25, having been evacuated from Afghanistan. Father Giovanni Scalese, who for eight years had celebrated Mass at the only Catholic church in Afghanistan, was on the same flight. They were accompanied by 14 disabled children who had lived at the orphanage run by the Missionaries of Charity in Kabul.

