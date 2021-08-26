Catholic World News

Spokane diocese is complying with state vaccination mandate for teachers, bishop clarifies

August 26, 2021

» Continue to this story on KREM-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “While we encourage vaccination, we do not intend on violating the consciences of our Catholic school teachers nor do we intend on vouching for another person’s conscience,” Bishop Thomas Daly of Spokane said on August 19.



Five days later, he clarified, “We continue to comply with Governor Inslee’s mandate that all school employees receive one of the approved vaccines.” He added, “A Catholic school employee could . . . exercise his or her right to a religious exemption. This exemption places the burden on the individual’s conscience rather than on Church approval.” (See also this story on Bishop Daly’s earlier statement.)

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!