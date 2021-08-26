Catholic World News
Leading Nigerian prelate decries bad governance
August 26, 2021
» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria
CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 214 million (map), the most populous in Africa, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.
Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the president of the bishops’ conference, lamented the “repeated government failure to meet the minimum requirement” of good governance. President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.
For all current news, visit our News home page.
Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.
All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!