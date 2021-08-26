Catholic World News

Leading Nigerian prelate decries bad governance

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The nation of 214 million (map), the most populous in Africa, is 46% Muslim, 46% Christian (36% Protestant, 10% Catholic), and 7% ethnic religionist.



Archbishop Augustine Obiora Akubeze, the president of the bishops’ conference, lamented the “repeated government failure to meet the minimum requirement” of good governance. President Muhammadu Buhari assumed office in 2015.

