Federal court dismisses suit against superseded Covid order

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Solid Rock Baptist Church (West Berlin, NJ) and Bible Baptist Church (Clementon, NJ) filed suit against state and local officials over lockdown orders issued in 2020. A district court dismissed the case as moot.

