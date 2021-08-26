Catholic World News

Chinese cities, counties offer rewards for spying on ‘illegal religious activities’

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Officials in Qiqihar, a city of 5.4 million in Heilongjiang province (map), announced cash rewards for tips on “unqualified religious personnel, unauthorized transregional activities, preaching and distributing printed religious works, audio-visual products outside places of worship, unauthorized donations or private house gatherings,” according to the report.

