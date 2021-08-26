Catholic World News

Pope prays for Paralympians and victims of 2016 Italy earthquake

August 26, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis offered his prayers at the conclusion of his August 25 general audience. The Paralympic Games began in Tokyo on August 24; central Italy suffered a violent earthquake in August 2016.

