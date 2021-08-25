Catholic World News

Armenian Christian cemetery desecrated in Turkey

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Local witnesses report that, in recent days, a landowner brought bulldozers to the cemetery and purposely damaged the graves,” according to the report on the desecration, which took place in Van province (map).

