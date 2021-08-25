Catholic World News

Pope names Italian layman to head Vatican publishing house

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Since 2012, Lorenzo Fazzini, a father of four, has led Editrice Missionaria Italiana, an Italian missionary publishing house. Fazzini is the first layman to lead Libreria Editrice Vaticana, which was founded in 1926.

