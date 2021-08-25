Catholic World News

Las Vegas diocese won’t issue religious exemptions from vaccine mandates

August 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on KSNV-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “We’re calling everyone, all people of faith and goodwill to see in the decision of the diocese the weighing of various goods, the common good and the good of health and the good of following one’s conscience,” said Auxiliary Bishop Gregory Gordon. In declining to offer religious exemptions, the diocese echoed decisions made by New York, Philadelphia, San Diego, and other dioceses.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!