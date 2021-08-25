Catholic World News

Catholic school in Lansing loses appeal over mask policy

August 25, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: A lower court “correctly concluded that because the requirement to wear a facial covering applied to students in grades K–5 at both religious and non-religious schools, it was neutral and of general applicability,” the US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled in its 2-1 decision against Resurrection School in Lansing. The school will appeal the ruling.

