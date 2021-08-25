Catholic World News

Paralympics a source of inspiration and hope, Vatican official says

August 25, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican News

CWN Editor's Note: The Paralympic Games began in Tokyo on August 24. “Sport is still one of the greatest sources of inspiration for many people, and that is especially true of the Paralympic sport,” said Msgr. Melchor Sanchez de Toca, who leads the sports department at the Pontifical Council for Culture.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!