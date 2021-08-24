Catholic World News

Egypt supports church-building campaign

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Egyptian government has given approval to 76 church buildings in the past two months, bringing the number of church buildings approved to 1,958. Under a new law enacted in 2016, the government sets standards for the construction of churches; officials are now giving retroactive approval to buildings that had been constructed without regulatory approval. Prior Egyptian law had set very strict conditions on Christian churches, making it impossible to build churches legally in many locations.

