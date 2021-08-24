Catholic World News

Papal greeting to Laudato Si’ conference

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has sent a brief video greeting to participants in an international conference on his encyclical Laudato Si’. The Pope said:

I hope that this effort will advance social awareness and consciousness for the care of our common home. The encyclical Laudato Si’ is not only a “green” Encyclical, it is also a “social” Encyclical. I hope that this Congress will help its full scope and all its consequences to be seen. I wish you all the best, God bless you and do not forget to pray for me. Thank you.

