Pope sending emergency aid to Haiti after earthquake

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has ordered the dicastery for Integral Human Development to send €200,000 ($235,000) to Haiti, to support emergency-relief efforts in the aftermath of an earthquake that killed more than 2,000 people and destroyed 80,000 homes.

