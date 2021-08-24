Catholic World News

This fall, papal travel will change with closure of Pope’s favorite airline

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “Though Alitalia has been the Pope’s airline since Paul VI’s visit to the Holy Land in 1964, beginning with St. John Paul II it also became custom for the Pope to take the flag carrier of whatever country he visited last back to Rome,” the report notes. Alitalia’s last flights are scheduled for October 14.

