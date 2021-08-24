Catholic World News

Vatican still silent about why Fulton Sheen sainthood effort delayed, Peoria bishop says

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the Vatican indefinitely postponed the scheduled beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen (1895-1979).



“Let me say it this way: If there is something out there, if there is some reason why his cause should not go forward, I think we should have a clear understanding of why that is,” said Coadjutor Bishop Louis Tylka. There has been speculation that with the closing of New York’s abuse lawsuit window, the door may now be open for the beatification of the former Rochester, NY bishop.

