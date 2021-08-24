Catholic World News

US bishops welcome increase in food stamp benefits

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The average increase in monthly benefits, from $121 per person to $157 per person, will be the “largest increase in SNAP benefits in more than four decades,” Time magazine reported.

