Catholic World News

Mexico City archdiocese encourages Covid vaccination

August 24, 2021

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: “We call on the population, especially believers, to go get vaccinated and not get carried away by fake news, which seeks to create confusion and doubts about the effectiveness of vaccines,” the archdiocese stated on August 22.



Mexico City’s archbishop, Cardinal Carlos Aguiar Retes, is among the prelates who appeared in the recent papal video encouraging vaccination.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!