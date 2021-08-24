Catholic World News

Pope upholds Korean saint as model of faith and evangelization

August 24, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Born 200 years ago, St. Andrew Kim Taegon was honored at special Masses in St. Peter’s Basilica and in his native land.

