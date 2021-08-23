Catholic World News

Chicago mayor receives Eucharist at Mass celebrated by Cardinal Cupich

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Chicago’s police chaplain, Father Dan Brandt, apologized after administering Holy Communion to Mayor Lori Lightfoot at a funeral last week for a police officer. Cardinal Blase Cupich, the principal celebrant of the Mass, had been scheduled to distribute the Eucharist, but asked Father Brandt to take his place. Mayor Lightfoot—who is not Catholic, and an avowed lesbian—was at the front of the line. Father Brandt says that he was flustered by the sudden confrontation, and “mortified” that he had improperly administered the Eucharist. “I apologize for any scandal that my absentmindedness may have caused,” he said.

