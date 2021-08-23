Catholic World News

Recover central role of the Eucharistic liturgy, Pope urges

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis called for new efforts to revitalize Sunday Masses and “recover their centrality in the faith and spirituality of believers,” in a message to participants in the 71st National Liturgical Week, held this year in Cremona, Italy. The Pontiff said that the pandemic lockdown had aggravated difficulties with the liturgy, which now “finds itself unbalanced in terms of generational presence, cultural inhomogeneity, and the difficulty of finding a harmonious integration in parish life.”

