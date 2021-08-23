Catholic World News

Another Polish prelate found negligent on abuse charges

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Vatican has announced disciplinary action against Archbishop Marian Golebiewski, the former head of the Wroclaw archdiocese, who was found guilty of negligence in his handling of sex-abuse complaints. The archbishop, who retired in 2013 at the age of 75, has been ordered to “live in a spirit of penance and prayer,” and barred from public ceremonies. He is the latest of several Polish prelates to be disciplined for improper handling of abuse charges.

