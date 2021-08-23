Catholic World News

Dublin archbishop says belief has ‘vanished’ in Ireland

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “The current model of the Church is unsustainable,” said Archbishop Dermot Farrell, who called “for an effective program of catechetics throughout the diocese to add to and, eventually, replace the current teaching of faith to the young” [in schools].



“With the gradual decline of family socialization in religion, the role of the qualified catechist will be essential,” he added. “In my opinion, the handing on of the Faith to the young is one of the most serious challenges facing our Church today.”

