Increase Afghan refugee intake, leading Australian prelate urges prime minister

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “It would seem our moral duty to stand with those who supported Australian military forces as interpreters or in other capacities, who it seems likely will suffer reprisals and even death for their work,” said Archbishop Mark Coleridge, president of the bishops’ conference.



He added, “We should also offer refuge to other Afghans who are likely to suffer persecution or risk being killed because of their opposition to the Taliban, or because of their beliefs, values and way of life, including members of the Christian community.”

