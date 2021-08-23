Catholic World News

In special Mass in St. Peter’s, new Vatican prefect recalls St. Andrew Kim Taegon

August 23, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Archbishop Lazarus You Heung-sik, who was appointed Prefect of the Congregation for the Clergy in June, celebrated a special Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica to mark the 200th anniversary of the birth of St. Andrew Kim Taegon.



“St. Andrew Kim, and others of our forefathers, practiced what they believed,” the prelate preached, “even if they lived in a society dominated by a hierarchical social system, and did their best to live the Gospel ideals of human dignity and equality among peoples.”



Catholics in South Korea also recalled the anniversary.

