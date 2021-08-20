Catholic World News

New Hampshire law ensures churches stay open in emergency

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Governor Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has signed legislation to ensure that church services will remain accessible in the state even if other institutions are shut down by a public-health emergency. The bill states that “any powers activated pursuant to a state of emergency shall not prohibit in-person gatherings at established houses of worship...”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

