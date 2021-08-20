Catholic World News

Suspected killer of Ugandan priest arrested

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: Father Josaphat Kasambula, 68, was killed, reportedly by a young squatter, when he visited a farm he owned but infrequently visited.



“Father Kasambula has lost his life at the hands of a brutal young man who was not brought up well,” Bishop Joseph Anthony Zziwa of Kiyinda-Mityana preached at the funeral Mass. “I urge our youth to work hard and stop yearning for free things.”

