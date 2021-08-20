Catholic World News

A decade of war and sanctions have led to the collapse of Syria’s Christian population

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: The Syrian civil war began in 2011 and has claimed an estimated 500,000-600,000 lives. “From about 8-10% before the war, the [Christian] community has dropped to the current 3%,” AsiaNews reports.

