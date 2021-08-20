Catholic World News

With NY lawsuit window closed, is door open for Sheen’s beatification?

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: In 2019, the Vatican indefinitely postponed the scheduled beatification of Archbishop Fulton Sheen (1895-1979). Bishop Salvatore Mantano of Rochester, in the words of the report, “expressed concern that Sheen would be criticized in a forthcoming state attorney general’s report, or named in a lawsuit, especially over accusations that Sheen had insufficiently handled some allegations of abuse during his tenure as Rochester’s bishop.”

