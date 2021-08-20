Catholic World News

Bishops say US government must act urgently to relocate fleeing Afghans

August 20, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “For the past few weeks, staff from the USCCB, Catholic Charities, and other partners have been at Fort Lee in Virginia, assisting the US government in the welcoming and resettlement of SIV (Special Immigrant Visa) applicants and their families,” the bishops said in their statement.



“The government’s goal to relocate as many as 30,000 SIV applicants to the United States remains a monumental task that hangs in the balance,” they added. “We know that time is of the essence to help our brothers and sisters in need, and we call on our government to act with the utmost urgency, considering all available avenues to preserve life.”

