Pope calls for courage in ‘restart’ after Covid lockdown

August 19, 2021

CWN Editor's Note: “’Restart’ is the watchword,” Pope Francis said in a message to the Meeting for Friendship in Rimini, Italy—the annual event organized by Communion and Liberation. The Pope said that the worldwide recovery from the Covid lockdown offers a chance to “start off again on the right foot, so as not to waste the opportunity provided by the crisis.” He said that courage is needed, to act decisively in a time marked by”a profound existential insecurity.”

