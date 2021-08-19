Pope calls for courage in ‘restart’ after Covid lockdown
August 19, 2021
CWN Editor's Note: “’Restart’ is the watchword,” Pope Francis said in a message to the Meeting for Friendship in Rimini, Italy—the annual event organized by Communion and Liberation. The Pope said that the worldwide recovery from the Covid lockdown offers a chance to “start off again on the right foot, so as not to waste the opportunity provided by the crisis.” He said that courage is needed, to act decisively in a time marked by”a profound existential insecurity.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
