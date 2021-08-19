Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic Culture Liturgical Living
Catholic World News

Pope calls for courage in ‘restart’ after Covid lockdown

August 19, 2021

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: “’Restart’ is the watchword,” Pope Francis said in a message to the Meeting for Friendship in Rimini, Italy—the annual event organized by Communion and Liberation. The Pope said that the worldwide recovery from the Covid lockdown offers a chance to “start off again on the right foot, so as not to waste the opportunity provided by the crisis.” He said that courage is needed, to act decisively in a time marked by”a profound existential insecurity.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!

Show 1 Comments? (Hidden)Hide Comments
  • Posted by: frjimt9455 - Aug. 19, 2021 3:50 PM ET USA

    F1, the great "restarter", unless you are in any way committed to the Catholic Faith with a capital C

Vision Book Cover Prints
Subscribe to Insights...free!
News, analysis & spirituality by email, twice-weekly from CatholicCulture.org.